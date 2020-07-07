Illinois resident experiences medical emergency while driving on I-35

A resident of Elk Grove, Illinois experienced a medical emergency and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Thirty-nine-year-old Aditya Chaudhary was listed with minor injuries.

A sports utility vehicle traveled off northbound Interstate 35 and into the median. A passenger reportedly grabbed the steering wheel but over-corrected causing the SUV to return to the highway, then travel off the east side, striking a ditch. The vehicle then went up an embankment, became airborne as it crossed the off-ramp, and struck the ground in a second ditch before coming to a stop.

Only the driver was identified in the accident report. He was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by Harrison county sheriff’s department and NTA ambulance.

