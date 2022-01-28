20 participants begin Leadership Northwest Missouri program

Local News January 28, 2022January 28, 2022 KTTN News
Leadership NW Missouri Class of 2022
Twenty women and men make up the 2022 class of Leadership Northwest Missouri, an annual series of sessions that bring together existing and emerging leaders from throughout a 19-county region to discover and sharpen their leadership skills, explore regional issues, and build a network of contacts throughout Northwest Missouri.

The 2022 class began with a two-day retreat, January 19 and 20, at Conception Abbey. The participants will gather monthly for day-long sessions in varied locations throughout the region. The series concludes with a July 14 graduation celebration in Jamesport, Missouri.

Members of the 2022 class and the 14 counties they represent are Amy Alexander, Atchison County; Kasi Norris, Buchanan County; Abbie Backes, Brittany Higgins, Carroll County; Matt Barry, Clay County; Curtis Prussman, Daviess County; Amy Ford, DeKalb County; Marissa Spillman, Gentry County; Scott Sharp, Grundy County; Ashton Vandivert, Harrison County; Jeremy Jackson, Holt County; Jim Skipper, Corinne Watts, Livingston County; Kelli Hagey, Marsha Martin, Dr. Brooke McAtee, Kendra Pickering, Brett White, Nodaway County; Joni Oaks, Sullivan County; Meggan Brown, Worth County.

Leadership Northwest Missouri has become the catalyst for identifying, training, and connecting the leaders of our region and is a pathway for effective leadership for generations to come. There is a deliberate focus on fostering a sense of ownership for the region – that the participants have interdependent roles and depend on each other for the progress and success of Northwest Missouri.

 

The 22nd class of Leadership Northwest Missouri is shown during its recent opening retreat at Conception Abbey in Conception, Missouri. Class members shown from front to back, left to right are:
First row: Abbie Backes, Brittany Higgins, Kendra Pickering, Marissa Spillman
Second row: Brett White, Marsha Martin, Dr. Brooke McAtee, Amy Alexander
Third row: Amy Ford, Matt Barry, Kasi Norris, Corinne Watts
Fourth row: Jeremy Jackson, Joni Oaks, Kelli Hagey, Meggan Brown
Back row: Curtis Prussman, Ashton Vandivert, Scott Sharp, Jim Skipper

 

