North Central Missouri College Homecoming and Alumni Appreciation Day King and Queen candidates announced

The candidates for the 2022 North Central Missouri College Homecoming and Alumni Appreciation Day have been announced. Festivities will be held on Saturday, January 29th. Women’s basketball takes on North Platte Community College at 3:00 pm and men’s basketball tangles with Ellsworth Community College at 5:00 pm.

Nominees for king and queen had to be current NCMC sophomores in good standing, nominated by their club/organization, and selected by club advisors. The nominations were then narrowed down to eight finalists (four women, four men) selected by a committee of alumni, faculty, and staff. Current students vote on the candidates and the winners will be announced between the women’s and men’s games. Both games plus the coronation festivities will be live-streamed on the Pirates Digital Media website.

QUEEN CANDIDATES

Annie Nelson is from Gallatin and is representing the Student Missouri State Teachers Association. Annie serves as SMSTA Chapter President, participates in the Business Club, and is on the honor roll.

Aubrey Burns hails from Gallatin Missouri and is representing the Baptist Student Union. Aubrey serves as President of BSU and has participated on mission trips and completed a summer internship with the BSU.

Jasmine Taylor is from Braymer and represents the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Jasmine is an FCA huddle leader and also a member of the Lady Pirates basketball team.

Lindsey Batson is from Princeton and is representing the Pirates Digital Media Club. Lindsey is also a member of the Lady Pirates softball team, a Resident Assistant, is on the honor roll, and has been recognized as one of NCMC’s Outstanding Students.

KING CANDIDATES

Guy Moran is from Centralia and is representing the Baptist Student Union and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Guy is also a member of the Pirates basketball team, a Resident Assistant, and is on the honor roll.

Noah Hudson is from Maysville and represents the Student Missouri State Teachers Association. Noah has been an SMSTA officer for the past two years, as well as a representative on Student Senate.

Arturo Brito Flores is from Venezuela and is representing the International Student Club and Phi Mu Epsilon. Arturo is also a tutor in the Tutoring Center, a member of the Pirates baseball team, a Resident Assistant, and was recognized as one of NCMC’s Outstanding Students. Arturo has also been named to the NJCAA Academic All-Americans list.

Adrian Cornell is from Unionville, MO, and is representing Pirates Digital Media. Adrian has been a vital part of the digital media broadcast team, starting as a camera operator and now capable of leading the entire group as a director/producer.

