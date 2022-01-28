Grundy R-5 FFA Chapter to celebrate National FFA Week

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 FFA Chapter of Galt will celebrate National FFA Week from February 20th through 26th with multiple activities.

Chapter members will attend the Galt Baptist Church for morning worship on February 20th at 11 o’clock. The chapter will host its annual Truck and Tractor Day on February 23rd and also dress out that week.

Grundy R-5 FFA will hold its Community Appreciation Breakfast at the Galt Lions Hall on February 26th from 6:30 to 8 a.m. After the breakfast, selected chapter members will attend the Western Farm Show in Kansas City on February 26th as an incentive trip for participating in dress-out days and activities during the week.

The Grundy R-5 FFA officer team consists of President Logan Foster, Secretary Skylar Bonnett, Treasurer Slade Hill, Reporter Daya Allnutt, Sentinel Molly Milazzo, Historian Kammi Phillips, Junior Chaplain Kaleb Bower, and Junior Parliamentarian Adysan Rains. The advisor is Cheyenne Martin.

