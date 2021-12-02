Veteran services events announced for December

December 2, 2021
Veteran Services
Area veterans events have been announced for December 2021.

A veterans service officer will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 to help with VA paperwork and answer questions on December 3rd, 6th, and 17th from 9 to 2 o’clock each time.

A veterans service officer will be at Milan American Legion Post 228 on December 10th from 9 to 1 o’clock.

Veterans attending the events at the Trenton VFW Post or Milan American Legion Post are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and other VA paperwork.

A counselor will be available on an as-needed basis throughout the month. Doctor John Hudson helps discharged and active military with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling. Schedule an appointment by calling him at 660-359-4600.

The VA Shuttle runs to Kansas City and clinics every Wednesday. VA Shuttle drivers are being sought. Call 660-359-2078 to schedule a ride or for more information on becoming a driver.

