Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Wednesday

Two individuals arrested by the Highway Patrol in Putnam County on December 1st have been charged in Putnam County.

Nineteen-year-old Dylan Baker of Greentop has been charged with the felonies of receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance. The Patrol had also accused him of felony felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Adair County Jail after his arrest.

Twenty-three-year-old Justin Ballanger of Greencastle has been charged with felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. The Patrol had accused him of the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Baker and Ballanger are scheduled for initial appearances in court on December 6th.