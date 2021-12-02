Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Wednesday

Local News December 2, 2021December 2, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Two individuals arrested by the Highway Patrol in Putnam County on December 1st have been charged in Putnam County.

Nineteen-year-old Dylan Baker of Greentop has been charged with the felonies of receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance. The Patrol had also accused him of felony felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Adair County Jail after his arrest.

Twenty-three-year-old Justin Ballanger of Greencastle has been charged with felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. The Patrol had accused him of the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Baker and Ballanger are scheduled for initial appearances in court on December 6th.

