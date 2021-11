Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education took action on personnel matters after a closed session on November 9, 2021.

The school district reports three substitute teachers were hired. They were McKenna Cox, Steve Wells, and Roxanne Schultz.

Madison Stahl and Jerika DeWitt were hired as elementary school teachers for the next school year. They do not yet have a specific class assignment.

Chloe Bloom was hired as a middle school English teacher for the next school year.

