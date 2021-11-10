Downtown Trenton businesses to be featured on “Downtown Dollars” cards

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Special offers and discounts from 12 locally-owned Downtown Trenton businesses will be featured on Downtown Dollars cards this year. Offers can be redeemed from November 22 through 27.

Downtown Dollars cards cost $5 each and can be purchased at Howard’s Department Store, Vintage Vines, and the Main Street Trenton office.

Main Street Trenton encourages residents to come to Downtown Trenton for Small Business Saturday on November 27. The organization describes the day as a nationwide movement to shop small and support locally-owned businesses.

Related