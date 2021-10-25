Trenton Police Department to conduct “Operation Candy Cruncher” in regard to Halloween and sex offenders

Local News October 25, 2021October 25, 2021 KTTN News
The Trenton Police Department is advising that they will be conducting compliance checks for registered sexual offenders in regards to Halloween restrictions defined by City Ordinance 215.1550 and State Statute 589.426.

Sexual Offenders must follow these restrictions on Halloween:

  • Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children
  • Remain inside his or her residence between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 10:30 P.M. unless required to be elsewhere for just cause including, but not limited to, employment or medical emergencies
  • Post a sign at his or her residence stating “No candy or treats at this residence”
  • Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5:00 P.M.

These compliance checks will be conducted randomly in an effort to ensure these sexual offenders are following the law on Halloween.

