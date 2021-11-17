Three area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

An additional COVID-19-related death has been reported for Caldwell County. The health department reports 24 deaths total. Twelve cases were also added since November 12th, bringing that total to 1,331. Twenty-six cases are active.

Eleven COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since November 9th. The health department reports 1,936 total cases. The number of active cases decreased by six to nine. There are no current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Linn County.

The Sullivan County Health Department on November 16 confirmed an additional COVID-19 case, raising the total to 1,284. There were nine active cases.