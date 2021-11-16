Trenton woman injured after minivan strikes deer east of Winston

A Trenton woman sustained minor injuries when the minivan in which she was a passenger hit a deer two miles east of Winston on Tuesday morning, November 16.

Emergency medical services transported 80-year-old Mary Griffon to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 70-year-old Mark Englert of Chillicothe.

The vehicle traveled west on Highway 69 before the deer crossed the road, and the vehicle struck the deer.

Moderate damage was reported for the minivan and the patrol reported Englert wore a seat belt, but Griffon did not.