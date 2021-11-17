A former Missouri man, who claimed self-defense after fatally shooting another man during a drug deal, was sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking and for illegally possessing 52 firearms he stole from a local pawn shop.

Kameron M. Bynum, 26, of Wilson, North Carolina, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 16 years and three months in federal prison without parole.

On Dec. 3, 2019, Bynum pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute Xanax and marijuana, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, stealing firearms from a licensed firearm dealer, and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Smart Pawn, 6301 Troost Ave., Kansas City, reported a burglary on May 13, 2017. Bynum broke in through the roof of the business and stole 52 handguns valued at $19,725. Investigators used video surveillance and found clothing in an alley that was used during the burglary. A bloodstain was found on a glove used in the burglary and DNA analysis linked the bloodstain to Bynum.

Investigators also determined the vehicle used during the burglary was the same vehicle Bynum was in when he was arrested on Aug. 2, 2016. During that arrest, Bynum was in possession of 151 Xanax pills. The vehicle was also linked to the crime scene of a homicide that occurred on Aug. 6, 2016, in the 2900 block of East 35th Street. A phone that belonged to Bynum was found at the scene.

After his arrest, Bynum admitted to being involved in the homicide. Bynum told investigators he was attempting to buy Xanax pills from the victim, who drew a large firearm and attempted to rob him. Bynum was armed with a firearm and stated that he shot the victim one time in self-defense. A witness who was with Bynum on that date, interviewed separately, gave a statement consistent with Bynum’s account.

On May 26, 2017, officers with the Wilson, North Carolina, Police Department arrested Bynum for an outstanding state warrant. At the time of his arrest, Bynum was in possession of approximately 13 grams of marijuana, an electronic digital scale, clear plastic baggies, $921, and a cell phone. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the cell phone and recovered several messages and photos related to this investigation.

Bynum was charged in federal court on June 30, 2017, and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest. Officers searched his North Carolina apartment and found 407 Xanax tablets, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine that had been stolen from Smart Pawn, glass jars and individually wrapped bags of marijuana, and $550.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Bynum has a prior felony conviction for robbery.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily A. Morgan. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, and the Wilson, N.C., Police Department.