Sunnyview Nursing Home Foundation in Trenton receives $200,000 donation

A large donation was announced on Monday by the foundation serving Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

According to Administrator Jerry Doerhoff, the Sunnyview Foundation was presented with a check for $200,000 from the estate of ML and JD Sharp Trust. That would be from the estate of Marvin and Jackie Sharp of Trenton. He was a long-time attorney.

Accepting the check on behalf of the Foundation Board was Virginia Brassfield-Briegel. Others present beside the administrator were Grundy County Nursing Home district board members Anna Ferguson, Brigette Bunnell, and Sue Ball.

Doerhoff reports the Sunnyview Foundation Board of Trustees will determine how the money is to be used.