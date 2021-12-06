Music students at THS and TMS to present “Winter Concert” and perform “A Christmas Vesper”

Vocal music students at Trenton High School participate in holiday concerts on two consecutive nights, December 12th and 13th.

Vocal music instructor Tyler Busick reports “A Christmas Vesper” will be Sunday, December 12th at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. It’s a 5 o’clock presentation of the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance and the Trenton high school Gold Rush group. Besides music from the students, participating ministers include Josh Gottman of 1st Baptist Church, Steve Martin of Wesley United Methodist Church, Don Jahraus of the Four Square Church, Dan Wilford of Milan 1st Baptist Church, Joe MacDonald of the Hodge Presbyterian Church.

The service concludes with the singing of “Silent Night” and the lighting of candles.

On Monday, December 13th, the Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School choirs present their winter concert at 7 p.m. This will be at the THS Performing Arts Center. Busick reports Monday’s concert features the 5th and 6th-grade choir, the 7th and 8th-grade choir, the high school concert choir, and the Gold Rush group.