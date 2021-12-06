Two vehicles sideswipe each other on Pecan Road east of Milan demolishing car

Local News December 6, 2021
Two vehicles collided at a Sullivan County hill crest Monday morning resulting in one driver and a passenger from Milan being taken to a hospital.

Injuries were minor for 29-year-old Georgeanna Earp and her passenger, 39-year-old Billy Earp, both of Milan. A private vehicle took them both to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. The driver of the truck, Tate Snyder wasn’t hurt.

A truck driven by 20-year-old Tate Snyder of Green City was eastbound while a car driven by Georgeanna Earp was eastbound. The two sideswiped at the crest of a hill on Pecan Road, one mile east of Milan.

None of the occupants involved was using a seat belt. The report indicated the car was demolished while the truck received moderate damage.

Assistance was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

