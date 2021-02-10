Site locations for week three of COVID-19 mass vaccinations announced

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson identified site locations for week three of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, State Emergency Management Agency, and local health care systems.

“We are thankful for the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri National Guard, SEMA, and our local partners for their continued efforts,” Governor Parson said. “Supply continues to be a limiting factor, but these mass vaccination events have been a great help in getting more vaccines into the arms of Missourians.”

More than 38,400 Missourians have now received an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose at a mass vaccination site. The National Guard, DHSS, and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses. Unless otherwise notified of a location change, individuals should plan to return for their second dose at the same site that they received their first dose.

Mass vaccination site locations for week three can be found below. For event sign-up information, please visit MOStopsCOVID.com/events. Week four locations will be announced next week.

Week Three Locations: February 9 – 13, 2021

Region A

County: Henry County

Location: Bensen Center

Address: 1008 E. Sedalia Ave., Clinton, MO 64735

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Region B

Event postponed due to inclement weather

Region C

County: Washington County

Location: Washington County Ambulance District

Address: 6900 Bill Gun Business Blvd., Mineral Point, MO 63660

Date: Thursday, February 11; Friday, February 12; and Saturday, 13, February 2021

Time: Thursday and Friday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Time: Saturday – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Region D

Site 1

County: Stone County

Location: 1st Baptist Church

Address: 161 Heavens Way, Kimberling City, MO 65686

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Site 2

County: Taney County

Location: Branson School Activity Center

Address: 935 Buchanan Rd., Branson, MO 65616

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Region E

SECOND DOSES ONLY – SITE CHANGE

County: Butler County

Location: Black River Coliseum

Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Region F

Event postponed due to inclement weather

Region G

County: Shannon County

Location: Shannon County Health Center

Address: 110 Grey Jones Dr., Eminence, MO 65466

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Region H

County: Clinton County

Location: Cameron High School

Address: 1022 S. Chestnut, Cameron, MO 64429

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

*Additional postponed events from week two in this region are listed at MOStopsCOVID.com.

Region I

County: Dent County

Location: Dent County Commons

Address: 162 County Road 2300, Salem, MO 65560

Date: Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

In addition to these mass vaccination events, DHSS recently announced partnerships with selected hospitals in each region of the state to support high throughput vaccine distribution.

The state is committing approximately 53 percent of weekly vaccine allocations to the selected hospitals and 23 percent to the regional mass vaccination events. The remaining 24 percent will go to local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers, and other enrolled community providers.

Please note that high throughput hospitals and other private providers may host their own vaccination events, but these events are not supported by the Missouri National Guard, DHSS, or SEMA. Information regarding vaccination events outside of those listed above must come directly from the host providers.

To date, providers throughout the state have administered more than 721,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Missourians are encouraged to visit MOStopsCOVID.com to view the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators in their area.

To register for a vaccine using the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, click here.

Related