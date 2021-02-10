Missouri Attorney General joins coalition calling on President Biden to reinstate Keystone XL pipeline permit

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and a coalition of 13 other attorneys general urged President Biden to reconsider his unilateral revocation of the 2019 Presidential Permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and advised him that the states that signed on to the letter are reviewing available legal options to protect their citizens and interests.

“The revocation of the 2019 Presidential Permit for the Keystone XL pipeline is a job-killing decision that will burden Missourians with higher energy bills, including those who are already being crushed amidst the pandemic. This decision will also force the United States to increase its reliance on foreign energy sources, just as the United States was achieving energy independence,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “President Biden needs to reverse his decision immediately – the jobs and livelihoods of thousands are at stake.”



The letter from Attorney General Schmitt and the attorneys’ general coalition reiterates the harms Biden’s decision inflicts on Americans: thousands of displaced workers, increased reliance on energy produced in Russia and the Middle East, and lost economic activity and opportunity.



“Your decision will result in devastating damage to many of our states and local communities. Even those states outside the path of the Keystone XL pipeline—indeed all Americans—will suffer serious, detrimental consequences,” Attorney General Schmitt and the attorneys’ general coalition wrote to President Biden. “Having cudgeled the energy sector, your decision will increase heating and fuel costs for families and businesses across the country and disrupt other industries including agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, and even the affordability of consumer goods. Americans you were elected to serve will ultimately foot the bill in higher prices, lost jobs, and less security.”



The attorneys general criticized President Biden for failing to consult states on the costs to consumers and economic impacts, setting a dangerous precedent for other permits and projects.



“Please be aware that the states are reviewing available legal options to protect our residents and sovereign interests. In the meantime, we urge you to reconsider your decision to impose crippling economic injuries on states, communities, families, and workers across the country,” Attorney General Schmitt and the attorneys general wrote.



The effort was led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia.