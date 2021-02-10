Missouri moves to allow recently retired healthcare providers to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Retired healthcare providers are now added to the list of those authorized to administer the two currently approved COVID-19 vaccines. Department of Health and Senior Services Director, Dr. Randall Williams, issued amended standing orders detailing who in Missouri is authorized to administer the vaccines following a move by federal partners to increase the available workforce.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently issued a fifth amendment to the Declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) to add additional categories of qualified persons authorized to prescribe, dispense, and administer COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Missouri’s revised standing orders will:

Allow any individual, with the exception of medical students and intern pharmacists, who would have had the authority to vaccinate under the standing order within the last five years to be allowed to do so. Prior to vaccinating, such individual must: (1) confirm that the reason for their withdrawal from practice was not due to discipline, etc.; (2) complete the CDC COVID-19 vaccine training modules; (3) document their identification and prior license, etc.; and (4) certify that they do not have a condition that should prevent their ability to safely administer the vaccine. Such individuals will be under the initial observation of a licensed Missouri healthcare provider to confirm the individual’s competency.

Allow healthcare providers who are licensed in another state to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri.

“We value our all-hands-on-deck approach as we continue implementing our vaccine plan, and partnerships will become especially vital as vaccines become more widely available in the future,” said Williams. “We have been listening to feedback from our colleagues from throughout the state, and we are so grateful to those recently retired healthcare workers who are willing to help their fellow Missourians as we anticipate the arrival of more vaccines as they become approved for use.”

Those authorized based on the standing orders are encouraged to communicate with their local public health agency regarding the current need for vaccine administrators and register as a volunteer at ShowMeResponse.org. The Show-Me Response Program works to recruit and coordinate health care staffing volunteers as necessary to assist with vaccinations or other operational duties.

Related