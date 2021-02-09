Downed aircraft found near the intersection of Highway 6 and 139 North

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing Cessna aircraft has been found in eastern Grundy County near the intersection of Highways 6 and 139 North.

Federal Aviation Administration Public Affairs Specialist Elizabeth Cory reports that preliminary information shows a single-engine Cessna 177 with two people aboard crashed shortly after 7:30 on Monday evening, February 8th. The aircraft was believed to be flying to Kirksville from Moberly when air traffic controllers lost contact with the pilot. Information has not been released as to whether the occupants were found or their identities, however, according to KTVO the occupants of the Cessna have both been confirmed dead.

The FAA will release the aircraft’s tail number after investigators verify it at the accident site. The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate.

Multiple agencies searched for the aircraft.

Related