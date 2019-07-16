Public hearing on tax rates set for August 12, 2019 in Trenton

A tax rate public hearing, at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall, is scheduled August 12th during a regular meeting of the Trenton City Council.

The proposed city of Trenton levy is $1.11 cents on the $100 of assessed valuation. This includes 94 cents for the general fund and 17.3 cents for the parks department. The proposed levy is four cents more than the city of Trenton tax rate last year which was $1.07. That’s due to a drop in assessed valuation by some 738 thousand dollars.

For the 2019 tax year, the assessed valuation for the city of Trenton totals $57,111,860 which includes real estate, personal property, local railroad, and utilities.

Based on 100 percent collection, the levy is expected to generate $495,000 for the general fund and $91,000 in tax money for Trenton Parks. The value of new construction for 2019 within the city is listed at $1,507,960.