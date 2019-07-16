The Trenton R-9 School District reports their website is ready for the online registration of students for the 2019 -2020 school year.

Patrons may log in to the school district website at THIS LINK. A parent portal account and a valid email address are needed to set up the online parent portal. Parents who do not have an account can contact their child’s building beginning August 1st when school offices open.

Student registrations can also be done at Trenton High School on August 6th when Bright Futures Trenton holds its Back to School events.

Computers and assistance by school personnel will be available.

School building “open houses” are slated for August 12th with classes scheduled to begin August 14th in the Trenton R-9 School District.