MU Extension in Harrison County to celebrate 100-years with 5K Fun Run and other activities

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Harrison County Extension Council members are inviting people of all ages to help celebrate 100 years of extension service in Harrison County. Events planned for the day will provide an opportunity for the public to get a closer look at programming available through MU Extension, as well as help raise funds to support future programming.

First, on the schedule, that day is a 5K Fun Run for runners and walkers of all ages and experience levels. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and start at 9 a.m. Registration for the Fun Run is $10.00 if registered by July 19, and participants will receive a free t-shirt. Fun prizes will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers. Printable online registration forms for the 5K Fun Run can be found HERE.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Harrison County Extension office, located in the basement of the Harrison County Courthouse (west entrance) will host an open house. The public is invited to visit with extension faculty, staff and council members and learn more about the history of extension and current programming. During this time, extension specialists and staff serving Harrison County will have demonstrations and exhibits set up on the west side of the square that feature current extension programs and projects.

As part of the 100-year celebration, MU Extension in Harrison County is upgrading its exterior signage located on the west side of the courtyard. This new sign will be unveiled at 11:30 a.m. and remarks will be provided by MU Extension in Harrison County council members and others. After remarks, a free light lunch of hot dogs, chips, and cookies will be served by council members, as long as supplies last.

To conclude the day, a Corn Hole Tournament is planned at 1:00 p.m. This tournament is open to two-person teams of any age and experience level and will be a double-elimination tournament. Registration is $10 per person ($20 per team) if registered by July 19, and all participants will receive a free t-shirt. Awards will be presented to the tournament winners. Printable online registration forms for the Corn Hole Tournament can be found HERE.

Extension services in Harrison County were inaugurated on January 1, 1919, when County Agent R.J. Hawat opened the doors of the first Extension Office in Bethany. Extension activities during those first years included: planting the first alfalfa in the County, which at that time was known as the miracle plant for feeding dairy cows; diagnosing coughing pigs with lungworms; support for beekeeping; and terracing demonstrations.

Over the next 100 years, Extension played a role in everything from the modernization of agriculture and electrification of the County to building the County’s 4-H program, improving the lives of residents through health and nutrition programs, providing support to farmers and businesses, and much more. Today, MU Extension Specialist working in Harrison County address multiple program areas, including agronomy, livestock, health and nutrition, agriculture business, family development, 4-H youth development, horticulture, agricultural engineering, and community, economic and business development.

Paper copies of registration forms may be obtained by visiting the Harrison County Extension Office located at 1505 Main, Courthouse Basement in Bethany. Questions? Please call 660-425-6434 or email harrisonco@missouri.edu.