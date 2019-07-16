Management Intensive Grazing School to be held at Greenley Research Center

A Management Intensive Grazing (MIG) School is scheduled for August 22-23, 2019 at the Greenley Research Center, Novelty, MO. The two-day school will provide opportunities for in-depth discussions and field exercises covering both agronomic and livestock topics related to grazing and livestock production on pastures.

Topics include pasture species selection and management, fencing and watering systems, animal health on pasture, animal nutrition, pasture improvement techniques, and economics of pasturing systems. All participants will receive reference materials on grazing management specific to the Midwest. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to network with others using MIG as well as the University of Missouri and USDA-NRCS experts in grazing.

Producers implementing a MIG system have reported large increases in available forage as well as increased stocking rates for their pastures. NRCS provides money through the EQIP program that allows producers to efficiently implement MIG systems. Money can be used for fencing, water development, planting of desired forages and fertility.

There is a fee for the class that includes materials on grazing management specific to the Midwest plus lunch and refreshments both days. For more information or a registration form go to http://extension.missouri.edu/adair or contact the Adair County MU Extension Center, 660-665-9866. Register by August 5th.