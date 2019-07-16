Motorcyclists crashes into SUV, life-flighted to hospital in Columbia

The highway patrol reports the driver of a motorcycle was injured in a rural southwest Carroll County accident.

Fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Vogan of Huntsville was listed with serious injuries and flown by air ambulance to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Wright, the driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt during the crash.

Vogan had been northbound on Route D when he allegedly ran a stop sign, attempted a right turn onto Route E, but was described as traveling too fast and struck the side of a sports utility vehicle driven by 63-year-old Phillip Wright of Norborne.

Vogan’s motorcycle was demolished and Wright’s SUV received moderate damage in the early Sunday evening accident. Vogan was not wearing a safety device.