Suspect attempts to flee from Livingston County deputy, surrenders when threatened with taser

An arrest was made when the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a location in the Wheeling area on Sunday for a reported domestic assault and trespassing.

A deputy learned an adult female was claiming to have been physically assaulted. Sheriff Steve Cox reports as the deputy was going to speak with a male suspect, the man reportedly fled on foot and was told numerous times to stop, but eventually stopped when he was warned he was about to be tasered.

Thirty-five-year-old Dustin Lee Ritchie of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was arrested for alleged domestic assault and resisting arrest. The deputy reported Ritchie continued to physically resist arrest, was placed on the ground and other control techniques were required to get him handcuffed.

Ritchie was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail, and an arrest warrant was issued on Monday charging him with alleged felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing-creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Bond was initially placed at $10,000.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports Dustin Ritchie also was on probation/parole for distribution and/or possession of a controlled substance, and that information is to be sent to the probation/parole officer.