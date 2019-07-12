Novinger man demolishes car on Route K; patrol accuses him of DWI

A resident of Novinger was injured and faces potential charges from a single-vehicle accident last night in western Adair County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 37-year-old Christopher Kennedy who was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Kennedy was southbound when his car traveled off the right side of Route K, struck an embankment and came to rest upright in a creek. The vehicle was demolished in the accident one mile south of Novinger and it was unknown whether Kennedy was using a seat belt.

An online arrest report from the Highway Patrol accuses Christopher Kennedy of alleged felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving and no proof of vehicle insurance. He was released for medical treatment.