Woman and three children injured in crash east of Pattonsburg

A woman and three children from Minneapolis, Minnesota received minor injuries late Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident east of Pattonsburg.

Those injured were taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old George-Albert Harris of Minneapolis was not reported hurt. Injured were 30-year-old Jessica Allen, Kannarria Allen age 12, Miyannah Allen age 8 and Damario Allen age 7.

The sports utility vehicle was southbound on Interstate 35, exited onto Route C, traveled off the south side of the road, struck a ditch and a fence. The SUV came to a stop in a field and was extensively damaged. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Pattonsburg Fire Department.