North Central Missouri College now offering Microsoft Office Certification

The North Central Missouri College Business department has revamped the Microcomputer Applications course under their direction. Some of the new additions to the class include Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Office Certification exams. Microcomputer Applications is completed by all students earning a degree at NCMC.

Microsoft Teams trains students on virtual communication and makes communication easier when students cannot meet in person with an instructor. Training students on this technology allows uninterrupted instruction if they are quarantined or taking an online course. “Teams is great. We can meet with students virtually and see each other’s computer screens. This is very helpful with troubleshooting student challenges while learning remotely,” says business instructor Sarah Bird.

Microsoft Office Certification is being offered to students for the first time. This allows individuals to become ‘certified’ in Microsoft Word and/or Excel. Upon completing the coursework, students can take a MOS Certification test that proves they are proficient in the software. Business instructor Ronda Copple states, “I am very excited to offer this, as it is a marketable skill for our students when they seek employment. It also gives them a sense of accomplishment and pride.” These certifications are offered by Pearson Learning and are recognized worldwide. The course has proven to be a great learning tool as NCMC had over 50 students become certified in Word and Excel.