MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 13, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of December 13 through December 19, 2021.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Business U.S. 71 – Roadside work 2 miles north of County Road 345, Dec. 13

Route D – Driveway culvert replacement at U.S. Route 169 (Avenue City store), Dec. 15

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to U.S. Route 136, Dec. 13 at 7 a.m. to Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. The road will remain closed overnight.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Dec. 13 – 17

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Dec. 13 – 1 7

Buchanan County

Route HH – Shoulder work, Dec. 13 – 17

U.S. Route 36 – Culvert replacement, east of 33rd Street in the eastbound lane, Dec. 13 – 17

Interstate 29 – Culvert replacement, north of Bee Creek, (mile marker 33-34) in the northbound lane, Dec. 13 – 17

Caldwell County

Route HH – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route 121, Dec. 13

Route E – Pothole patching from Route A to the Ray County line, Dec. 14

Route 13 – Utility permit work north of Mill Creek Drive, Dec. 13 – 17

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is currently scheduled for a February 2022 letting.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route T to County Road 161, Dec. 14, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 173 to County Road 185, Dec. 15, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route CC, Dec. 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route TT – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Stutsmand Road, Dec. 14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from mile marker 46 to mile marker 35, Dec. 13 – 17. The driving lane will be closed in both directions

Daviess County

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 13 to Route UU, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 240th Street to Route UU, Dec. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Key Avenue to Lilac Avenue, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jump Road to Route P, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing from Grand Street to Evergreen Street, Dec. 13 – 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit is reduced to 35 mph

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 69 to Reservoir Road, Dec. 16 – 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. speed limit is reduced to 55 mph

Gentry County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 450 to County Road 225, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 467 to County Road 450, Dec. 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route F to 80th Street, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Harrison County

Route 146 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to Route CC, Dec. 13 – 17. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph

Holt County

Route A – Pothole patching within the city limits of Maitland, Dec. 13 – 17

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route KK to Hawk Drive, Dec. 13 – 16, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Livingston County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement Route O, Dec. 13

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Caldwell County line to the Linn County line, Dec. 13 – 17

Nodaway County

Route V – Shoulder work, Dec. 13 – 17

Putnam County

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to Route 5, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 190th Street, Dec. 15 – 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Road 210 to Poplar Road, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 225 to Route W, Dec. 14 – 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route 46 – Roadside work, Dec. 14 – 17