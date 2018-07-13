MoDOT planned road work for week of July 16, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in Northern Missouri planned for the week of July 16 – 22 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Guardrail, rumble strips and striping from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), July 16 – 20

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement south of County Road 339, July 18, 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Atchison County

Route CC – Pothole patching, July 16 – 17

U.S. Route 275 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, July 16 – 20

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route F, July 18 – 19

Route F – Pothole patching, July 20

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Pedestrian crossing improvement projects at Route AC and Pickett Road intersection, Commons Road (near Menards and Bucky’s) and South Belt Wal-Mart, July 16 – 20

Cook Road – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the I-29 overpass:

Closes Monday, July 16, approximately 8 a.m.

Reopens Tuesday, July 17, approximately 2 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE Ridgeway Drive to NE Jefferson Drive, July 16, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at Long Branch Bridge, July 16 – 19

Route B – Pothole patching from Nettleton Road to Route U, July 17 – 20

Chariton County

Route E – Bridge maintenance at the West Yellow Creek Bridge, July 17

Route E – Bridge maintenance at the East Yellow Creek Bridge, July 18

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jordon Road to King Hill Road, July 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route CC – Bridge maintenance at the Turkey Creek Bridge, July 19

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Bill Bass Avenue to Route WW, July 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the McGuire Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through July. A signed detour is in place.

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route 116 to Route CC, July 16 – 20. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project from Grindstone Creek to just east of U.S. Route 69, July 16 – 21. Below is the planned scheduled of milling, resurfacing, and ramp closures:

Monday, July 16 and Tuesday, July 17 – Resurfacing the eastbound driving lane from Grindstone Creek to approximately Ensign Trace. No ramp closures planned.

Wednesday, July 18 – Resurfacing the eastbound driving lane near Ensign Trace. Access to Ensign Trace on the south side of U.S. Route 36 will be closed.

Thursday, July 19 – Resurfacing the eastbound driving lane near U.S. Route 69. The on and off ramps from U.S. Route 36 to U.S. Route 69 will be closed.

Friday, July 20 – Resurfacing the westbound driving lane near U.S. Route 69. The on and off ramps from U.S. Route 36 to U.S. Route 69 will be closed.

Saturday, July 21 – Resurfacing the westbound driving lane near Ensign Trace. Access to Ensign Trace on the north side of U.S. Route 36 will be closed.

Gentry County

Route V – CLOSED for a chip seal project from Route H to Route AA, July 16 – 17, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a chip seal project from Route AA to U.S. Route 169, July 17 – 18, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grundy County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance on the West Muddy Creek Bridge from NW 25th Avenue to NW 12th Street, July 16, 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Route C – Bridge maintenance at the Weldon Fork Grand River Bridge, July 17 – 18

Route B – Bridge maintenance at the Muddy Creek Bridge, July 19 – 20

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the project.

I-35 – Pavement repair at the northbound 103- mile marker and southbound 101-mile marker, July 16

U.S. Route 136 – Pavement repair three miles west of Bethany, July 16

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repair four miles south of U.S. Route 136, July 16

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, July 16 – 21. This includes a 16-foot width restriction and will include overnight lane closures.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement just north of Route 46, July 19, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement just north of County Road W 110th Street, July 20, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 113 to U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County), July 16 – 20

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Long Branch Bridge between Route KK and Hawk Drive, July 16, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound from Route 139 to U.S. Route 65 (Livingston County), July 18 – 19

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair westbound from U.S. Route 65 to Route C, July 16 – 17

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound from U.S. Route 65 to Route 139 (Linn County), July 18 – 19

Mercer County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, July 16 – 21. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

Route AE – CLOSED for a chip seal project from Route M to Pebble Road, July 16, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Guardrail, rumble strips and striping from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), July 16 – 20

Route A – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 113 (Holt County), July 16 – 20

Route UU – Driveway culvert replacements, July 16 – 20

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Pebble Road to Nodaway Gentry Road, July 19, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

