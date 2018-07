The Livingston County Commission’s agenda for its meetings next week include the Board of Equalization.

The Commission will meet at the courthouse in Chillicothe Tuesday and Thursday starting at 9:30 each morning. The agenda indicates the Board of Equalization will begin Tuesday at 9:30, and a Board of Equalization appointment will be Thursday at 10 o’clock.

Thursday’s agenda also includes an Aging in Place meeting at 1:30.

