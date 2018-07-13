Galt Board of Aldermen fill vacant positions

Two vacant positions on the Galt Board of Aldermen were filled at a meeting this week.

City Clerk Ashley Boren reports Jessica Gannon took the oath of office for Mayor, and Jay Blackburn took the oath of office for Alderman at large.

The annual city clerk’s employee review was also conducted with the board voting to raise the clerk’s monthly salary to $1,000 per month.

The board also voted to add office hours on Tuesday mornings from 8 o’clock to 10:30 in addition to the office hours on Fridays from 8 o’clock to noon already in effect.

