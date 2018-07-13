Authorities report two arrested, one extradited to Trenton

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two men Thursday as well as the extradition of one woman Friday.

Twenty-two year old Rodney Brantley of Trenton has been charged with felony unlawful use of a firearm with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Court documents accuse Brantley of possessing a TriStar Arms semi-automatic pistol and of being habitually in an intoxicated or drugged condition.

Forty-one-year-old Michael Lee Puckett of Trenton has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, with a bond of $5,000 cash only. Court documents accuse Puckett of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Court documents also say he was previously convicted of DWI in Brookfield Municipal Court as well as in Georgia State Court.

Brantley and Puckett are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court July 24th.

Thirty-five-year-old Nicole Lynn Webster of Republic was arrested in Stone County and extradited. She is accused of failing to appear on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Bond was set at $3,000 cash only, and her probation was suspended.

Webster is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court August 9th with court documents accusing her of possessing morphine.

Like this: Like Loading...