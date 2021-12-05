Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Saturday

The highway patrol reports a Galt resident was arrested Saturday evening in Daviess County.

Thirty-nine-year-old Victor Tunnell was accused of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to Display valid plates. Tunnell was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Kansas City, Missouri resident, 44-year old Donald Clark, was arrested Saturday evening in Clinton County on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on an amphetamine charge, and a misdemeanor warrant accusing contempt of court on a non-support count. Both warrants were out of Clinton County.

The patrol reports Clark also was accused of speeding and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clark was transported to the Clinton County Jail.