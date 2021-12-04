Suspect arrested following police pursuit through Cameron onto southbound I-35

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports one person was arrested on December 2nd after a pursuit that traveled through Cameron.

The Highway Patrol started the pursuit of a sports utility vehicle north of Cameron, with the pursuit continuing south on Interstate 35. The vehicle reportedly was driving on three tires and a rim. The vehicle stopped by the Route BB overpass before Sheriff Larry Fish used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle.

The Cameron Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol during the pursuit.

No names have been released pending the filing of formal charges.