Three area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon

Twenty-one COVID-19 cases have been added for Daviess County since November 30th. The health department reports 1,128 total cases.

Of the 50 active cases, 17 involve residents 20 to 39 years old, 15 involve those 19 or younger, 10 involve those at least 60, and eight involve residents 40 to 59. Ten of the active cases were fully vaccinated. There are five current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 20 deaths for Daviess County. The county’s vaccination rate is 33.7%.

One confirmed COVID-19 case and five probable cases have been added in Mercer County since Wednesday, December 1st. The health department on December 3rd reported 251 confirmed cases and 284 probable cases. Eighteen COVID-19 cases were active.

The Sullivan County Health Department on December 3rd confirmed an additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total to 1,307. There are 17 active cases. As of December 2nd, 39.7% of the Sullivan County population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.