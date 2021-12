A Lexington resident was hurt when the vehicle he was driving overturned on Route E in Carroll County and caught fire.

Forty-two-year-old Paul Young was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries.

The crash happened early Saturday morning as Young was driving west on Route E when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the pavement, hit an embankment, overturned, and caught fire.

The car was demolished and authorities report Young was wearing a seat belt.