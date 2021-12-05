Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Polk Street

An electrical short was attributed to a small fire outside of a Chillicothe residence on Saturday evening.

Shrubs and leaves were on fire when firefighters arrived at the Jim Alford residence at 1661 Polk Street. A pressure water extinguisher and another 50 gallons of water were used to extinguish the flames.

The area of ignition was listed between the house And the shrubs. There were Christmas lights in the shrubs and a spotlight to illuminate the exterior of the residence. The cause of the fire was a short circuit possibly due to a light gauge of wiring. No structural damage was reported.

The 911call center in Chillicothe was informed about the fire after it was noticed by a couple walking along Polk Street.