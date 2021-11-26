Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 10 individuals on Wednesday

Local News November 25, 2021November 25, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Numerous arrests were reported on Wednesday in area counties by troopers of the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Chillicothe resident, 25-year-old David Gamble, was arrested Wednesday morning in Grundy County. He’s been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs, misdemeanor possession of drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Gamble was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

Fifty-four-year-old Curtis Bassett of Chillicothe was arrested Wednesday night in Livingston County. He’s been accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

A resident of Jerome, Idaho, 24-year-old Christian Korom, was arrested in Livingston County. He’s been accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

In Caldwell County, 38-year-old Maurice Gilliam of Waukegan, Illinois was arrested Wednesday at 2:10 pm and accused of violating a protection order, following another vehicle too closely, speeding, having no valid driver’s license, and no insurance. Gilliam was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center in Kingston.

Twenty-four-year-old Vasean Griddine of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at 6:15 pm on a Platte County warrant for felony driving while intoxicated.

Polo resident, 23-year-old, Jake Leonard, was arrested in Caldwell County and taken to the Caldwell County detention center. Leonard has been accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license, and careless and imprudent driving.

Twenty-six-year-old Mohammed Abuoun of Lee’s Summit is accused of excessive blood alcohol content when operating a commercial motor vehicle and driving a commercial vehicle with what the Highway Patrol called willful/wanton disregard for safety. He was taken to Harrison county law enforcement center on a 12-hour hold.

Cainsville resident, 44-year-old Rusty McLain, was arrested for alleged misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with excessive vision reducing material applied to the side window, known as window tint, and no seat belt. He was taken on a 12-hour hold to the law enforcement center in Bethany.

A Browning resident, 37-year-old Jamie Floyd, was arrested in Sullivan County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated. He was processed at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in Milan.

In Adair County, 47-year-old Ronald Glaspie was arrested for alleged drug violations. Glaspie was taken to the Adair County Jail and is bonable. He’s accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of 11 to 35 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. There’s also a Schuyler County warrant alleging driving while revoked.

