Bucklin resident life-flighted to Columbia after crashing on Livingston Street; patrol accuses him of DWI

A Bucklin man was injured Thursday night when the car he was driving veered off a street in Bucklin and struck a tree.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kenneth Fisher received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (Life flight Eagle) to University Hospital in Columbia.

The car was demolished in the wreck on South Livingston Street and East Front Street in Bucklin. The report indicated he was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and the Bucklin Fire Department.

The highway patrol arrest report accused Fisher of driving while intoxicated. He was released for medical treatment.