Missouri Day officials announce winners of Yard and Porch and Window Decorating Contest

Winners of the Missouri Day contests were announced at the opening ceremonies on October 14.

For the Yard and Porch Decorating Contest in the business category, American Family Insurance Agent Cara McClellan received first place. BTC Bank of Trenton got second place.

For the yard and porch contest in the residential category, Terri Toms at 802 East Sixth Street placed first. Linda Moffitt at 308 Town and Country Lane placed second.

Preceptor Nu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi received first place in the Window Decorating Contest for the display at Citizens Bank and Trust. Green Hills Regional Planning Commission at 1104 Main Street placed second.

The Missouri Day coloring contest winners were also recognized on October 14.

