Officials announce winners in the Missouri Day Coloring Contest

Local News October 13, 2021 KTTN News
Winners have been announced in the Missouri Day Coloring Contest. 

Youth in several grades will be recognized when awards are presented during Opening Ceremonies Thursday night at 7 pm at the First Baptist Church in Trenton.  All coloring pages submitted will be on display at Orscheln’s Farm and Home in Trenton which is the sponsor this year of the coloring contest. 

Pre-School:

  • 1st Place:          Jesse Todd           Trenton R-9 Pre-School
  • 2nd Place:         Ainsley Miller        Trenton R-9 Pre-School
  • 3rd Place:         Alivia Busick         Trenton R-9 Pre-School

 Kindergarten:

  • 1st Place:          Liam Busick        Rissler Elementary (Ms. Cook)
  • 2nd Place:         Skyla Sparks       Rissler Elementary (Ms. Cook)
  • 3rd Place:         Lila Grooms        Rissler Elementary (Ms. Cook)  

 First Grade:

  • 1st Place:          Kynlee Corwin          Rissler Elementary                        
  • 2nd Place:         Serenity Marshall       Rissler Elementary 
  • 3rd Place:         Hudson Koenig         Rissler Elementary

Second Grade:

  • 1st Place:          Jamison Christy       Grundy R-V                       
  • 2nd Place:         Lucas Lorenze         Rissler Elementary
  • 3rd Place:         Harper Ferguson      Rissler Elementary

 Third Grade:

  • 1st Place:          Izabel May Cook           Rissler Elementary
  • 2nd Place:         Emmaleigh Maloney       Rissler Elementary
  • 3rd Place:         Avery Gamet                  Rissler Elementary

 Fourth Grade:

  • 1st Place:          Ava Burchett                   Rissler Elementary
  • 2nd Place:         Karter Wayne Spencer    Rissler Elementary                       
  • 3rd Place:         Lily May                         Rissler Elementary

 

