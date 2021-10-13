Officials announce winners in the Missouri Day Coloring Contest

Winners have been announced in the Missouri Day Coloring Contest.
Youth in several grades will be recognized when awards are presented during Opening Ceremonies Thursday night at 7 pm at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. All coloring pages submitted will be on display at Orscheln’s Farm and Home in Trenton which is the sponsor this year of the coloring contest.
Pre-School:
- 1st Place: Jesse Todd Trenton R-9 Pre-School
- 2nd Place: Ainsley Miller Trenton R-9 Pre-School
- 3rd Place: Alivia Busick Trenton R-9 Pre-School
Kindergarten:
- 1st Place: Liam Busick Rissler Elementary (Ms. Cook)
- 2nd Place: Skyla Sparks Rissler Elementary (Ms. Cook)
- 3rd Place: Lila Grooms Rissler Elementary (Ms. Cook)
First Grade:
- 1st Place: Kynlee Corwin Rissler Elementary
- 2nd Place: Serenity Marshall Rissler Elementary
- 3rd Place: Hudson Koenig Rissler Elementary
Second Grade:
- 1st Place: Jamison Christy Grundy R-V
- 2nd Place: Lucas Lorenze Rissler Elementary
- 3rd Place: Harper Ferguson Rissler Elementary
Third Grade:
- 1st Place: Izabel May Cook Rissler Elementary
- 2nd Place: Emmaleigh Maloney Rissler Elementary
- 3rd Place: Avery Gamet Rissler Elementary
Fourth Grade:
- 1st Place: Ava Burchett Rissler Elementary
- 2nd Place: Karter Wayne Spencer Rissler Elementary
- 3rd Place: Lily May Rissler Elementary