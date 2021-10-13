Officials announce winners in the Missouri Day Coloring Contest

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Winners have been announced in the Missouri Day Coloring Contest.

Youth in several grades will be recognized when awards are presented during Opening Ceremonies Thursday night at 7 pm at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. All coloring pages submitted will be on display at Orscheln’s Farm and Home in Trenton which is the sponsor this year of the coloring contest.

Pre-School:

1 st Place: Jesse Todd Trenton R-9 Pre-School

2 nd Place: Ainsley Miller Trenton R-9 Pre-School

3rd Place: Alivia Busick Trenton R-9 Pre-School

Kindergarten :

1 st Place: Liam Busick Rissler Elementary (Ms. Cook)

2 nd Place: Skyla Sparks Rissler Elementary (Ms. Cook)

3rd Place: Lila Grooms Rissler Elementary (Ms. Cook)

First Grade:

1 st Place: Kynlee Corwin Rissler Elementary

2 nd Place: Serenity Marshall Rissler Elementary

3rd Place: Hudson Koenig Rissler Elementary

Second Grade:

1 st Place: Jamison Christy Grundy R-V

2 nd Place: Lucas Lorenze Rissler Elementary

3rd Place: Harper Ferguson Rissler Elementary

Third Grade:

1 st Place: Izabel May Cook Rissler Elementary

2 nd Place: Emmaleigh Maloney Rissler Elementary

3rd Place: Avery Gamet Rissler Elementary

Fourth Grade:

1 st Place: Ava Burchett Rissler Elementary

2 nd Place: Karter Wayne Spencer Rissler Elementary

3rd Place: Lily May Rissler Elementary

