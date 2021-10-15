Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, October 14, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton man pleaded guilty to three counts while six others were dismissed on Thursday following two arrests, one month apart, this summer.

In Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court, Judge Thomas Alley sentenced Stephan Elliott to four years with the Department of Corrections on each of three counts.

These were driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, from an arrest June 18 and another on July 18. He also received a prison sentence on a charge of resisting, interfering with an arrest for a felony, also from July 18. Those terms were to be served concurrently.

Judge Alley then suspended the execution of the prison sentences and placed Elliott on supervised probation for five years. Special conditions include Elliott serving 30 days of shock incarceration for which he received credit for time already served. He’s also to have electronic monitoring for 90 days.

Northwest Missouri resident Brandon Keith Walker of Amazonia pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle on December 30 of 2020. Walker was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. He was given credit for time served in jail awaiting disposition of the Grundy County case. The court also declared a judgment of $1,575 for restitution.

Probation was revoked for Tyler Dillon King of Trenton after he admitted to a violation. King was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. This term is concurrent with a similar sentence issue in a Holt county court case. Credit was given for the time King has served awaiting disposition of the Grundy County case. His original Grundy County charge is from an incident in September 2016 and was for felony second-degree assault.

Imposition of sentence was suspended in favor of probation on five other criminal cases. Each defendant was placed on five years of supervised probation. These include Caleb Ray Ingraham of Trenton who changed his plea to guilty on third-degree felony assault from May 23. Two other counts were dismissed. Stephanie Miller of Trenton on a drug possession felony charge from July 15; Richard Dale Leeper of Trenton for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as of September 16, Barbara Lois Strout of California, Missouri, for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia- both from July 14, 2020; and Marquise Terrell Jones of Kansas City for unlawful use of a weapon January 12. Each pleaded guilty.

The court also ordered special conditions of probation. Among them, Miller is to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations. Leeper is to have a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations. Strout is to submit to electronic monitoring for 90 days upon request of probation and parole. Jones is to have a mental health evaluation as requested by probation and parole and take his medication.

Lori Anne Pennington of Trenton admitted to a violation of probation. It was continued with an additional condition that Pennington enters and successfully complete the 3rd circuit court treatment program. Her original charges in Grundy County were for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked or suspended.

Probation also was continued for Domanic James Lee Ratkovich of Trenton after he admitted to a violation. His original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid.

Related