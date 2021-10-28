Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Service in Chillicothe set for November 18

The Annual Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Service will be in Downtown Chillicothe next month. The event will be at the Silver Moon Plaza on November 18, 2021, at 6 p.m.

The First Baptist Church’s youth choir will provide music, and a local pastor will give a short message. Names will be read, and a bell will toll after each name.

Residents can go to Main Street Chillicothe’s website to submit the names of individuals they would like to honor. Residents can also call the Main Street Chillicothe office at 660-646-4071.

Ornaments can be purchased at the Main Street office on the second floor of the Chillicothe Commerce Center or on Eventbrite via a link on Main Street Chillicothe’s Facebook page. They cost $10 for each or $25 for three. They can be purchased until November 16.

Each ornament will include a card for the name of the person being memorialized, and the card will be placed inside the ornament. Ornaments will be hung on the Memory Tree for the Lighting and Dedication Service on November 18 and remain there until the tree is taken down at the end of January.

Individuals purchasing ornaments can take them home with them before the Memory Tree is taken down.