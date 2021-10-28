State Representative Rusty Black named Legislator of the Year by MRTA and MOCIL

State News October 28, 2021October 28, 2021 KTTN News
Rusty Black speaks at Missouri Retired Teachers Association
State Rep. Rusty Black has been named Legislator of the Year by two Missouri organizations, the Missouri Centers for Independent Living and the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

Black received the honor from MOCIL this October at their annual banquet held in Columbia. MOCIL currently has 22 centers all across the state dedicated to protecting the rights of people living with disabilities.

Black was also named “Defender of Public Education” by the MRTA, who praised the former educator for his work, saying Missouri needs more legislators like him representing their interests in Jefferson City. Black carried several pieces of legislation this year seeking to modify provisions relating to teacher and school employee retirement systems, which he intends to keep working toward in the coming session.

“I am honored to have been recognized with these prestigious awards,” Black, R-Chillicothe, said. “I will strive in my legislative work to continue supporting these organizations as they work for a better Missouri for all.”

