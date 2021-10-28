Festival of Lights to receive three new displays for 2021 Christmas season

Three new displays will be added to Simpson Park in Chillicothe for this year’s Festival of Lights. Opening night for the festival will be November 20, and activities will start at 5 p.m.

Activities will include visits with Santa, horse and wagon rides through the park for $1.00, and Christmas music provided by Adam Mast. There will also be hot chocolate and apple cider as well as kettle corn. Butch Shaffer will take candid pictures, which can be viewed and purchased from his website.

After opening night, lights will be on in Simpson Park from 4:30 to midnight until the first week in January. It is free to drive through the park to see the displays.