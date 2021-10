The Livingston County Health Center will offer flu shots and COVID-19 vaccine boosters next week.

The immunizations will be available by appointment on November 3, 2021, from 9 to 3 p.m. The health center notes it is not offering walk-in flu shots on Tuesdays at this time due to billing constraints.

Call the Livingston County Health Center to schedule an appointment for November 3rd at 660-646-5506.