Members chosen to serve on the Grundy County Industrial Development boards

Members were chosen to serve on the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation and Grundy County Industrial Development Authority boards on January 31st.

Reelected to three-year terms on the Industrial Development Corporation Board were Chris Hoffman, Tim Michael, Brent Wyant, and Scott Weldon. Newly elected to a three-year term was Amy Lewis.

Officers elected for the IDC Board for the 2022-2023 year were President Gary Black, Vice President Brent Wyant, Secretary Diane Lowrey, Treasurer Jackie Soptic, and Ag Representative John Rice.

Chosen to serve six-year terms on the Industrial Development Authority Board, subject to final approval by the Grundy County Commission, were Chris Hoffman, Jackie Soptic, and Rick Klinginsmith.

Elected as officers for the IDA Board for the 2022-2023 year were President Chris Hoffman, Vice President Diane Lowrey, Secretary Bruce Constant, and Treasurer Rick Klinginsmith.

