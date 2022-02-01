Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary makes $350,000 donation to Cancer Center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A $350,000 donation from the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary will name two new areas at the Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph, Cancer Care.

The gift will name the cancer Ribbon Walk and Caregiver Lounge and support the addition of the cancer survivorship clinic. It is the largest commitment in history by the Auxiliary.

Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Board President, Cheryl Hale, said the Auxiliary is proud to make the gift commitment.

“The Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary is both pleased and proud to pledge $350,000 to support the expansion and renovation of the Mosaic Cancer Care,” Hale said. “Making this commitment to Mosaic underscores the Auxiliary’s mission to provide support that enhances health care in our community.

The lavender Ribbon Walk will be dedicated to patients who have courageously fought cancer and will symbolize all types of cancer. It will be located north of the cancer center. Pavers will be available for purchase in honor or memory of a loved one in the future. The Caregiver Lounge will provide a space for Mosaic caregivers to relax and rejuvenate.

Dana McDaniel, director of oncology clinical services, said caregivers are grateful for the gift.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from the Auxiliary and their continued support to the oncology community and caregivers,” McDaniel said. “The funds will allow us to provide additional services to our patients and their families. It will also support the providers and caregivers that devote such compassionate, admirable, and quality care to our oncology patients.”

The cancer survivorship clinic will be located within Cancer Care. When complete, it will include elements such as a multi-purpose education room, therapy services, wellness/exercise gym, spiritual health services, massage, acupuncture and acupressure, and a patient library.

The Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary, an organization of caring volunteers, in cooperation with Mosaic, promotes community goodwill and provides support to enhance health care for our patients and their families.

For more information, please call the Foundation, at 816 – 271 – 6792.

Related