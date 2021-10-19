Macon man injured after jumping from trash truck during crash

A Macon resident was injured early Monday evening when he reportedly jumped from a trash truck before it traveled off Highway 63 in Adair County two miles north of Kirksville.

Twenty-nine-year-old David Hurley received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Hurley was driving the truck when it experienced a mechanical failure causing him to be unable to stop at the intersection with Route T. The truck went off the highway, became airborne, struck a fence and a tree, before coming to a stop on the tree.

The 2002 Crane trash truck was demolished.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County Ambulance, and Adair County First Responders.